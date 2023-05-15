CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Stephens

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CURO Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.62. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.57). CURO Group had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. Equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,605.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 48,340 shares of company stock worth $102,944. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CURO Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 36,022 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Direct Lending Canada Direct Lending, and Canada POS Lending. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

