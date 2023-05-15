Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 923,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,228.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $18.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.
About Dai-ichi Life
