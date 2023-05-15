Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in April

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 668,400 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 923,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,228.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS DCNSF opened at $18.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18. Dai-ichi Life has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

