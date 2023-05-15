Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

Dai Nippon Printing stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.56. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

