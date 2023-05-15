Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.52

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 126211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.