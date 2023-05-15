Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the April 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Daiwa House Industry Price Performance
DWAHY stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 16,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,657. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.41.
About Daiwa House Industry
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiwa House Industry (DWAHY)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.