Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in April

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,778,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 1,548,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dali Foods Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLLFF remained flat at C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. Dali Foods Group has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$0.42.

About Dali Foods Group



Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption, Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food, Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage, and Others.



