Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,632 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $102,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $226.33. 1,166,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $225.62 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.98. The company has a market cap of $167.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

