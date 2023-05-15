Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

DAR stock opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.96. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

