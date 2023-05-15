DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $609,370.29 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

