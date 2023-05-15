Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.38.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $33.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,738.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and have sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.