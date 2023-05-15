Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 1.8%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen from €24.00 ($26.09) to €23.00 ($25.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

