DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Short Interest Up 5.4% in April

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.61. 1,565,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $126.44.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
