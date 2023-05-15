DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

DIC Asset Price Performance

DIC Asset stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

