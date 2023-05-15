Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Down 1.4%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.89). Approximately 15,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.90).

Directa Plus Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 77.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.76. The firm has a market cap of £46.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,183.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.60.

About Directa Plus

(Get Rating)

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.