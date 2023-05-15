DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

DLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.20.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $13.91 on Thursday. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $118.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

