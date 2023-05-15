Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.