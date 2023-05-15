Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DPZUF opened at $34.11 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
