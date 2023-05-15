Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,122,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151,971 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 5.39% of Galiano Gold worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

GAU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.90 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

GAU remained flat at $0.67 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 319,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,285. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

