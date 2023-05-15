Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Reduces Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mosaic worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. 1,752,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,288,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.39. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $66.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.47.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

