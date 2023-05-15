dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.15.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dotdigital Group (DOTDF)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.