dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DOTDF remained flat at $1.14 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. dotdigital Group has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $1.15.

Get dotdigital Group alerts:

dotdigital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.