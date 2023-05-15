DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $38.00 at Truist Financial

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.45.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.82.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $164,273.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,298.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $164,273.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,298.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,761,368 shares of company stock worth $762,405,606. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

