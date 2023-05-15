Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Insider Sells £1,021,162.17 in Stock

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) insider Andy Skelton sold 168,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.66), for a total transaction of £1,021,162.17 ($1,288,532.71).

On Thursday, February 23rd, Andy Skelton bought 6,244 shares of Drax Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.04) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($50,188.37).

DRX opened at GBX 599.60 ($7.57) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 615.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 624.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,855.24, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. Drax Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 467.20 ($5.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 823.50 ($10.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 952 ($12.01) to GBX 940 ($11.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.83) to GBX 625 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 724.67 ($9.14).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

