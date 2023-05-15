Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Constitution Capital LLC

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $96.37. 611,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,875. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.