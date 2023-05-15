Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 581,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,535.0 days.

DYNDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dye & Durham to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

DYNDF remained flat at $13.12 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

