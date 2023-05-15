Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Dynatrace worth $14,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
Dynatrace stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 609,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,171. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.90, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76.
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
