E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

EONGY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $13.10. 21,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,786. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.75. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 3.03%. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

