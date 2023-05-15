EAC (EAC) Tops One Day Volume of $0.23

EAC (EAC) traded down 73.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. EAC has a market capitalization of $768,289.30 and $0.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EAC has traded down 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00323095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013016 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0098134 USD and is down -10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $306.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

