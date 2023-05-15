Eastman Kodak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 394% compared to the typical volume of 694 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE KODK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 167,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 3.73. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,109.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

