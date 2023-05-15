ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Trading Down 2.9%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 22,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 66,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.40.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile



ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

