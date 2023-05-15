Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Ecolab by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $174.19 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.49.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,952 shares of company stock worth $7,411,168. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

