eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.
eGain Price Performance
NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.77 on Monday. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- Does Meta Platforms Stock Have More Upside?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.