eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.40 million-$24.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.86 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.20-$0.21 EPS.

eGain Price Performance

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $6.77 on Monday. eGain has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $215.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eGain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

eGain Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in eGain by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in eGain by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

