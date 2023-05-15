Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

Elekta AB (publ) stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.51. 1,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.0809 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Elekta AB (publ)

Several research firms have commented on EKTAY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elekta AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

