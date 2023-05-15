Elequin Securities LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) by 934.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Goal Acquisitions makes up approximately 0.5% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.50% of Goal Acquisitions worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 477,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 314,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Goal Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PUCK remained flat at $10.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.27.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.