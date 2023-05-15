Elequin Securities LLC Buys Shares of 66,627 Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.39% of Murphy Canyon Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MURF. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,451,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MURF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.65.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

