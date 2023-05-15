Elequin Securities LLC Grows Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) by 22,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV comprises about 0.6% of Elequin Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.4% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSTD remained flat at $10.11 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

