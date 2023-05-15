Elequin Securities LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB)

Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB – Get Rating) by 171.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSNB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 287.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,908,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 159.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 470,408 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 101,289 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II by 178.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSNB remained flat at $10.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Fusion Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in the wealth, financial advice, investment, and asset management sectors, as well as FinTech sector.

