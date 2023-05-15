Elequin Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) by 7,374.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,757 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in AltC Acquisition were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALCC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 17,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

