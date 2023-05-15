Elequin Securities LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Performance

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 214,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,007. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

