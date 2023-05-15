Elequin Securities LLC Invests $612,000 in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,600,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

NYSE GAB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,131. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.