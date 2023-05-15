Elequin Securities LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,984 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 16.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,241. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.03. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a one year low of 14.33 and a one year high of 17.89.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.