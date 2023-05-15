Elequin Securities LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Elequin Securities LLC lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 517,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,051. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.