Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Scotia Capital Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,338,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,417 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 3.4% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Enbridge worth $443,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 292.13%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.