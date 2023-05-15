Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th.

ESGR stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,578. Enstar Group has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $257.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 88,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enstar Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Enstar Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Enstar Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

