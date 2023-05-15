Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

