Eric Norris Buys 1,260 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Albemarle Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.75. 2,562,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,558. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

