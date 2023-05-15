Ethereum Classic Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $18.38 or 0.00067154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $82.02 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,363.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00320225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00558571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.06 or 0.00427798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001053 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,952,352 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

