Ethos Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,648 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Parsons by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,184,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $44.29 on Monday. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

