Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,012 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,757 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,431,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.