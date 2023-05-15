Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $261,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $150.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

