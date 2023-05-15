Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $326,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 10,957.0% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 428,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $104.73 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

